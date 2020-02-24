Cold Case The 1981 murder of Mary Mosley

Back in 1981, Mary Mosley was attacked in the parking lot off of E. Pennsylvania Avenue and her murder remains unsolved. As part of our collaboration with the Lima Police Department, we take a look back at the case. These are all the facts that the police have on the 1981 murder.
Feb. 8, 1981. 32-year-old Mary Mosley died of a stab wound to the stomach after a physical struggle in the parking lot of the old Lima Paper Stock Company at 520 E. Pennsylvania Ave. She tried getting help at a house that once stood at 516 E. Pennsylvania Ave., but later died from her injury at the hospital. Several witnesses saw the fight happen and were able to give police a description. They said he was a white male, 5'8", in his early 20s with long blonde or light brown hair. He was wearing an “Eskimo" style jacket with a fur-lined hood. Detectives thought Mosley and her attacker may have somehow known each other.
"In reviewing this case there were different suspects names, but at each point in time, I would say, the detectives hit a wall and this is why these cases are good to revisit and open them back up to the public," said Sgt. Jason Garlock, Lima Police Department detective. "To see if there may be a new piece of information, a new piece of this puzzle that can help us."
What may be even more unique to the crime is the car the suspect was driving, which police believe could help track him down.
"Upon seeing the witnesses approaching in the area, the suspect stood up and ran to a red or orange late-model Trans AM or Firebird," said Garlock. "The vehicle was further described as having wide tires in the back, a raised back end and loud exhaust pipes."
With the advancement in technology, police will see if there is any evidence that can be tested to possibly complete their puzzle. They believe this man lived in Lima or a surrounding community and may still be around.
"For the suspect to have kept this a secret for decades is virtually impossible," Garlock said. "I believe at some point in time he has shared this secret with someone. The person he unburdened himself to might not have ever been able to put the pieces of this puzzle together until now."
It’s been nearly 40 years. There’s a strong possibility someone out there has heard something about that day. We encourage you to contact detectives at Lima Police Department if you remember anything that could possibly help get some justice for the Mosley family.