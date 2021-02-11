A fresh coating of snow will greet you out the door this morning. Snow has come to an end, and we can expect a quiet day with a few peeks of sunshine coming through the clouds. Temperatures will struggle to exceed 20°.
A few flurries cannot be ruled out tonight with a weak wave aloft, but it appears moisture will be very minimal to produce any precipitation. We do not expect any accumulation tonight. Lows will fall into the lower teens.
The forecast remains rather quiet Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Our next disturbance arrives Saturday, bringing scattered snow showers to the area. Right now, it appears we could see an inch of snow during this time. Higher totals will be noted just northwest of the area. We will monitor for any changes. This system helps usher in the colder air to our west, and will drop our highs into the teens for Sunday. Some locations could see temperatures flirt with 0° on Sunday and Monday mornings.
Next week could be the busiest weather week yet this winter. Snow chances are in the forecast late Monday through Tuesday, then again by Thursday. Right now, the data is rather potent with these systems as they dig into the Gulf and head north into our cold, arctic air mass. This set-up yields "potential" for at least one of these to become a rather large winter storm, unlike the weaker systems that have passed through this week. Bottom-line, continue to check back for updates over the coming days.