Our Friday is kicking off with fog, clouds, and a few flurries. The fog will dissipate through the day with a few peeks of sunshine possible. We will also keep the risk of a few flurries around, but no additional accumulations. The main roads should also begin drying out by the afternoon.
Flurries will remain possible tonight, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will turn very cold, with lows in the single digits area-wide.
High pressure should yield partly sunny skies Saturday, with highs only recovering to the lower 20s. Sunday, cloudy skies return, but a south wind will send thermometers soaring to the warmest levels in more than two weeks. Highs should crack the freezing mark.
A fast moving system will bring widespread precipitation Sunday night, in the form of both rain and snow. Lows are forecast to only fall to freezing. Snow accumulation should be under 1". We will have to monitor in case this system trends any colder.
The temperature trend next week is a complete 180° from this past week. Highs will return to normal in the upper 30s, with a brief spike in the 40s possible Wednesday. This will yield a slow, gradual melt of our snow pack.
There are signs that the pattern turns much more active beyond this forecast, so we should watch for flood potential to increase heading into March given how much moisture is locked in our snow pack. Also, snow chances will remain on the table with many ups and downs showing up temperature-wise.