Coleman Behavioral Health Services reminds importance of relaxation and stress relief

While we are all trying to stay physically healthy, it is also important to keep a good mental health status during these trying times.
Many of us may feel boxed in and even anxious or afraid of what will happen next with the coronavirus. Coleman Behavioral Health Services wants to let the Lima area know that they are here to help. Although Coleman is limiting visitation services, their crisis center is still operational and they also have a 24-hour Hopeline. Coleman stresses the importance of finding calm and quiet time for yourself to help combat any anxiety you might be dealing with during this unfamiliar situation.
"I think the best technique is for you know, is to find time for yourself and to find time for relaxation and alone time a little bit as best as possible to relax, and it's very hard in these trying times, but you got to have self-reflection time. Also, stress relief time," said Micah Sabota, Director of Crisis Stabilization Unit, Coleman Behavioral Health.
Coleman's Hopeline is operated twenty-four hours a day and can be reached by calling 1-800-567-HOPE.