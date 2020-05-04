Coleman Professional Services assisting with increased overdoses

When it comes to the dramatic rise of overdoses in our area, COVID-19 may not the definitive reason, but the Lima Police Department says that it can't be ruled out. The LPD has been working with Coleman Professional Services to help those that have overdosed or are struggling with addiction, and work them through the next steps to recovery.
"We'll take anybody for mental health or substance abuse problems, and we are here throughout this time," said Micha Sobota, director of the Crisis Stabilization Unit for Coleman Professional Services. "We have changed a couple things, so no visitation - we’re trying to do our best with social distancing and the governor’s orders - but in the end, we are open for business."
"Our quick response team here at Coleman is made up of people who have a direct, lived experience of overcoming drug use disorder challenges," said Lisa Ashafa, director of peer support at Coleman. "They engage the person who has just overdosed right there in the emergency room to help show them that recovery is possible."
Those with Coleman agree that COVID-19 has played a part in the number of overdoses in our area rising so quickly, especially as people are losing their normal routines and having to stay away from others so often.
"There are people out there that are struggling with substance use disorder, the opiate epidemic has been around for a long time it’s just with COVID that we’ve seen it resurfaced," Ashafa said.
Another resource that people can access if they need help or have questions is the HOPE Line at 1-800-567-HOPE. This number is an option for those that might not feel comfortable with seeking help by visiting services like the We Care Center or Coleman in person right now.
"Any questions arise people might not want to go out, the HOPE line is there to help direct them with the next steps could possibly be," said Sobota.