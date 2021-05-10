Coleman Professional Services is encouraging people to take their Mental Health Screenings

Everyone faces challenges in their life that can impact their mental health and local mental health officials want to find out what those are.
Coleman Professional Services is asking people to take a quick survey to help them get a better look at what residents are feeling and if they need support. There are several surveys you can take such as depression, anxiety and even over all well being. At the end of the questions there is information explaining why you may be feeling a certain way and suggestions of how to work through them.
Regional Development Director with Coleman Professional Services explains, “Once you’ve taken that one that’s here locally not only does it give our mental health board a heads up of what’s going on in our community it gives you feed back on where you can get services in our area to help you with your mental health.”
You can find those screenings at wecarepeople.com under the screening icon. May is Mental Health Month.