Coleman Professionals finally able to host "Art for Recovery" as a virtual event

It has been postponed several times due to the pandemic but organizers have now set a date for a benefit to help those suffering from mental illness and addiction.
“Art for Recovery” auction will be an all-virtual event to raise funds to stay in the area for Coleman Professionals to provide services. They assist people with mental illness and addiction issues and connect them with the resources they need. The auction brings awareness to these needs.
Adah Ellerbrock with Coleman Professional Services explains, “Learn about stories of hope and inspiration of those who have come through mental illness and also addiction services with Coleman. So it’s an opportunity to see those stories of hope and also raise funds that will stay here Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin County.”
You can view items for auction starting October 1st with bidding beginning October 16th. You can log onto artforrecovery.givesmart.com to do so. A one-hour live virtual event will be on October 28th at 6:30 pm to wrap it all up.