College Credit Plus students tour Rhodes State College

Liberty Benton students in a College Credit Plus class were given a closer look at manufacturing systems at Rhodes State Monday afternoon.
Nine students in Liberty Benton's Manufacturing Concepts class have been using simulators in class to learn more about the tools of the trade, and on Monday, they saw the real deal at Rhodes State with different machinery in action.
These students say this experience has been a great opportunity, because some of them have aspirations to get apprenticeships in manufacturing right out of school.
"This is a really beneficial thing, because I’m trying to get into GROB's apprenticeship in Bluffton, and I’m going to be dealing with some machines like this, so it’s kind of nice to see them and get some hands-on experience beforehand," said Brett Ogborn, a senior at Liberty Benton High School.
This visit was part of a partnership between Rhodes State and the West Central Ohio Career Network.