College Fair for area high school students held at Apollo Career Center

Many prospective college students from around the area made a stop at the Apollo Career Center Wednesday evening.
They were taking part in a college fair, hosted by the career center and the Allen County Educational Services Center. Representatives from 12 colleges were on hand to promote what their respective schools have to offer. Apollo Career Center Superintendent Keith Horner says there are plenty of students at Apollo and Allen County area high school who will go on to college. They hope events like this one offer them a chance to make the most informed choices.
"So we work with the Allen County Educational Service Center in a partnership with them to try to have a county-wide college fair and we certainly just want folks to be able to explore their opportunities of what's next," commented Keith Horner, Superintendent of Apollo Career Center. "Typically, we talk about next ready here at Apollo Career Center and this another option for students to take and explore."
Horner says for the first year of holding this event, they were happy with the student and parent turnout.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.