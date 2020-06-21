College students adapt to new internship challenges because of pandemic

Summer is the time with college students dip their toes into the professional world with an internship. But when COVID-19 hit, the students are learning more about themselves as well their field of study.
For Ohio Northern University students, internships are as much as part of the learning process as their work in the classroom.
“That internship gives them an opportunity to put into play everything that they've learned for the past 2 or 3 years here at Ohio Northern University and actually do that in the workforce,” says Dr. Matthew Lambdin, Dir. of Experiential Learning, James F. Dicke College of Business Administration. “So it’s something meaningful for them, but the great thing about an internship as well is this young person just provide to the community to the organization. So, they're actually providing a benefit that company.”
But when the pandemic hit, businesses were closing off access and some students had their internships rescinded.
James McDougald was going to use his marketing and communications skills at an advertising agency, but when that fell through, he was able to put his experience to work at the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance by helping design brochures. He is doing that remotely from the state of Maryland.
So, I like that it's different every day it’s not the same thing. I can use a lot more skills and work on those skills,” says James McDougald, Senior, Ohio Northern University. “Me personally, it's allowed me to work on my organization and my time management. I'm responsible for my schedule, for setting my schedule to make sure I get things done.”
Ohio Ready Mix is just one of the places that Madison Zehe applied for an internship, she has been using what she has learned in her marketing classes and help them with their social media presence. Doing her internship during COVID-19 has taught her what she can accomplice when faced with a challenge.
“It gives me more confidence to know that, you know, even if it's not the most ideal circumstances I'm still good at what I decided to do,” says Madison Zehe, Senior, Ohio Northern University. “It shows that I can do good work no matter what.”
“Young professionals are way more flexible and adaptable in the workplace then we may give them credit for,” adds Lambdin. “They may not have been challenged before, but they're really standing up to this challenge.”
Soon Madison and James will be joining the classmates back on campus for their Senior year and facing whatever challenges may come.