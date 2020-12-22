Columbus Grove Choir bring holiday cheer during outside concert

The Columbus Grove Community Choir is trying to bring a sense of normalcy to a year that has been anything but normal. The choir is made up of people from around the area and they had to cancel their annual Christmas Concert this year because of the pandemic. So, to help keep a long-standing tradition going, a group of singers got together to perform some holiday classics in the downtown park. The impromptu concert was located across from the site of a devastating fire that destroyed four businesses. As the community continues to help those affected by the fire, the concert is just another way the village comes together to support one another.
“The thing about traditions is that they give us a sense of place and a sense of self and so many of us have had those upended with everything going on understandably,” says Skyler Mayberry of the Columbus Grove Community Choir. “Something like this gives us a sense of normalcy that it feels like Christmas now to those of us who have been doing this for many many years together.”
Mayberry hopes the vaccines roll out quickly and everything is good when the choir is set to perform together again at Easter.