Columbus Grove Fire Department receives sensory box and training for autistic patient care

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH (WLIO) - The Columbus Grove Fire Department received training and tools to help them better care for young patients and victims at emergencies.
Thanks to a donation and free training offered by Trisha Klausing and Shannon Kay, who both work with students with autism, the Columbus Grove volunteer firefighters have more tactics at their disposal to help calm down children with autism or other developmental disabilities after a traumatic incident, like a car crash or a fire.
While the items included in the donated sensory boxes might not seem like much at first, it's important to the department to do anything they can to calm children on the scene.
"There's eyesight water oil mixture things that flow up and down, little gadgets that they can use with their hands, and something to just occupy their minds other than trying to think of the problems they're in," explained Jeff Vance, the Village Administrator for Columbus Grove and the Assistant Fire Chief of the Columbus Grove Fire Department.
There is no one-size-fits-all method to care for children going through a tragedy. While the sensory boxes are aimed at children on the spectrum, the department hopes it can help children of all abilities.
"Everybody's just a little bit different. You know, I guess that's why we carry all kinds of different tools on the fire trucks, you don't know what kind of situation we're going to get into, and hopefully, we can help make things better," Vance continued.
The kits also include instructions for breathing exercises to help soothe kids in high-stress situations.