Columbus man suspected in St. Marys murder returns to court for pre-trial

A Columbus man facing murder charges in Auglaize County appeared in court for housekeeping matters.

Jacar Bitting was in court to make sure he is getting adequate time to go over evidence with his attorney. Bitting is facing nine charges including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault. His trial is set for April 13. Bitting has two co-defendants, Syniqua Bell and Keith Waddle. They're accused of a 2018 shooting in St. Marys that killed Dexter Lee and injured his son Alim Turner.

Bitting is currently serving two years in Chillicothe Correctional for discharging a firearm near a prohibited area. He will return to Auglaize County for a pre-trial scheduled for March 23, 2020.

 

