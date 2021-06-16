Com_UNITY plans meetings in effort to unite Lima

One faith-based organization continues its effort to unite Lima.
Com-UNITY Ministries is calling on all 150 churches in the Lima area to come together to help stop the violence in the community. They will be holding five meetings in the coming months to meet with different sections of the city to best approach the mission at hand.
"We're just hoping that we can stop at least some of if not all of the violence with guns and knives and bullying because of it and come together," says Mary Blanche Hengstler.
You can call 419-236-1484 for more information.