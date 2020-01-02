Combined sewer overflow basin moving along

The City of Lima Utilities Department is heading into the last phase of its biggest project ever.
The 13 million gallon combined sewer overflow basin is soon to be underground with only interior work needing to be done possibly by the end of 2020. The 40-million dollar project was mandated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as part of the consent decree signed by the city. The project is on schedule and on budget. The Utilities Department also completing a 10-million dollar water meter change out with 28-thousand smart meters now in homes. They also made maintenance repairs at both the wastewater and water departments keeping everything online.
Lima Utilities Director Mike Caprella says, “It’s just constant improvement for us, remember our plants and our system operates 24-hours a day – 7-days a week. There is a lot of wear and tear on them. These are things we have to do to keep our plants being state of the art and they are state of the art.”
The Lima Utilities Department is funded by user fees from resident’s water and sewer bills. Those funds are used for maintenance and capital projects.