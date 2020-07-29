Come and get a taste of the St. Gerard Festival on August 1st

They have been a favorite at the St. Gerard Festival for decades. And although the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic you will get to taste their famous chicken wings.
It’s being called donned the “2020 Wingfest”. It will be set up as a drive-through in the parish hall parking lot where you can purchase not only wings but fresh-cut fries, baked goods, and fried rice and egg rolls. While this is to try and fill the gap in their fundraising due to COVID-19 it is also a tradition in the community.
Committee member Kelly Stolly explains, “It’s the best we can due in this time of uncertainty. You know all the profits go to the parish and mainly the school. The festival is always a fundraiser, but we look at it that it’s something that’s good for the community. It brings people from everywhere. We hope that people come and support us and grab some of our favorite foods.”
2020 Wingfest will be this Saturday at St. Gerard (240 W. Robb Avenue) from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please enter off West Street and it’s a cash-only event.