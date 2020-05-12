"Comfortable Customers" is the main concern of some retail store owners as they reopen

May 12 had been circled on the calendar as the day retail stores could become fully operational again, given they follow the protocols laid out by the state.
For Westrich Furniture, the owner said it’s great to be open again. During the shutdown, they were able to continue to provide essential appliances in certain circumstances. Most notably, they provided lift chairs for the elderly and those coming out of surgeries.
As for precautions, social distancing shouldn’t be an issue with the large facility. Masks, sanitizer, and signage are all on hand as well. But when it comes to the customer, the concern is making them the most comfortable and that means asking them if they want employees wearing masks or not.
"Same thing on deliveries," said Jack Westrich, owner of the furniture store. "When we make our deliveries, we want our guys asking 'Do you want us to wear a mask?'" And the reason for that, a 300 lbs sofa going in a house when they’re trying to breathe a little bit. But if the customer wants that we will certainly have that. And so that’s kind of the way we’ll treat our store."
Over at Don Jenkins Jewelers, it’s a similar concern. The protective equipment and sanitizer are ready but they want to keep customers comfortable, to be confident in buying.
"I didn’t quite know how to feel this morning coming in, what to expect," Scott Koenig said, owner of Don Jenkins Jewelers. "We opened at 9:30 a.m. We we’re busy right off the bat at 9:30 a.m. People coming in. And that stayed busy until about 10:30 a.m., Maybe close to 11 a.m. And then since then, we’ve had more phone calls and just a few people coming in and out."
"We’ve heard it over and over, use common sense and be smart about it," Westrich said. "There’s no magical answers. I pray to God that it doesn’t spike anywhere. But everybody has been, from the governor on, trying to figure out what we do from day to day. Whatever the individual feels for comfort, we’re going to try to, not only on their furniture make them comfortable but we want to make them comfortable with their experience."
Personal beauty services and outdoor dining will open next on May 15.