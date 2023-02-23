Commissioners approve the purchase of a new command bus for Homeland Security and EMA

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be getting a new vehicle added to their fleet.
Commissioners approving the purchase of a new 2024 command bus to replace the current bus. The agency has a 1993 vehicle that was bought used 5-years ago that they have been using for a variety of needs in the county. The 30-year-old bus has put in a lot of hours and the new one will be a great addition to the agency that will have new technology and will be available for the entire county.
"Absolutely, it just doesn't sit in our garage. It gets called out about 13 times a year and then also special events. Fairgrounds, it's been used for fireworks, and then SWAT hostage negotiations, you name it. It's an available resource for all of Allen County and then if needed, if a surrounding county would need it we're definitely available for assistance as well," commented Tom Berger, director of Allen County Homeland Security.
The cost is nearly $450,000 and Berger says it will be about 2 years until the county gets the bus.