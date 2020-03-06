Commissioners entering into memorandum of understanding in opioid lawsuit

Litigation of a multi-district lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors of opioids is moving closer to being settled before going to trial.
On Friday, Allen County commissioners signing a “Memorandum of Understanding” towards a possible settlement. The county joined the suit back in March of 2018 to get reimbursement for costs incurred in the opioid epidemic. The suit claims that pharmaceutical companies intentionally mislead patients about the dangers of painkillers and their addictive nature” The court has been in settlement negotiations for more than a year and are now getting everyone at the table.
Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick states, “There is a scheme in that settlement that talks about where the money goes, how it’s divided up, and what percentages various communities will get. It’s based on opioid fatalities, opioid cases and so forth. It’s based on the actual impact that it’s had on the community. That’s what this memorandum of understanding is based on.”
Waldick says a settlement is still months away.