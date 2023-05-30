Commissioners hear an update from the Allen County Public Defender's Office

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County commissioners heard an update from the public defender's office established back in 2020.
The Allen County Public Defender's Office explained that with their staff of attorneys that only handle local cases, they have cleared their backlog of cases from the period when the courts were closed. Having several dedicated attorneys under one roof allows them to dedicate more time to each client, and resolve their cases faster than before the system began, partly thanks to the addition of support staff like secretaries. At a recent conference for judges, other courts were impressed by Allen County's performance since forming the office.
"A lot of other counties, who either have bigger caseloads or the same caseload per judge, were amazed at how many trials we were doing. And that's due, in no small part, to our office being willing to represent people, to listen to them, and to make sure that if they want a trial, they're going to feel well represented, and a lot of times if you don't have the time," explained Carroll Creighton, chief assistant public defender.
Before working at the public defender's office, Creighton had to juggle cases across five different counties, which left less time to spend with clients or take new cases.