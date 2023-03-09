Commissioners set up funding for a new Allen County administration building

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Commissioners have taken another step to construct a new administration building.
They approved to set up of a special fund to set aside the money for the project. Ten million dollars of American Rescue Plan funds and other local dollars will be used to pay for the project. The commissioners hired a company to look at the project as a whole to make sure that it fits the needs of the county.
"Preliminary numbers come back in, we haven't had the chance to sit down and look at those," says Commissioner Brian Winegardner. "But we are in the near future getting some numbers in line for that project."
Since the county is using ARPA, funding for the project needs to be started by 2024 and completed by 2026. There is no definite site selected yet for the new administration building.