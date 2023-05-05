Commissioners share update on current projects at this month's Allen County Republican Luncheon

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County commissioners take the podium at the monthly Allen County Republican Luncheon to discuss current projects.
Commissioners Noonan, Winegardner, and Seibert went over topics like the budget, the process of getting funding from the one Ohio opioid settlement, and the land bank. The county is also in the process of using remaining American Rescue Plan Dollars to make improvements in several different areas of concern. With the collaboration of other agencies and municipalities, the money will help make many positive improvements in the community possible.
"We've committed dollars to the Allen County Fairgrounds for a new water main, we've committed dollars to the Allen Water District for an upgrade. Also the sanitary department for a county sanitary system," stated Beth Seibert, Allen County commissioner.
Seibert also spoke about the county's plans to have the courthouse remodel complete by the county's two-hundredth anniversary in 2031.