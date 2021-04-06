Commissioners waiting to hear how they can spend the "American Rescue Plan Act" dollars

Allen County Commissioners are working to find out how they can spend their allocation of the “American Rescue Plan Act”.
It’s estimated that the county will receive $19.5 million dollars of the $10.9 billion dollars coming to the state of Ohio. Commissioners say they have not received any specifics on how the money can be spent but are appreciative of getting the money.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “Like most counties here in Ohio, we are trying to identify what these dollars can be used for. We’ve spent a great deal of time doing research. We’re participating in zoom calls and different phone calls with our national association and our state association trying to get guidelines from the federal government from the treasury.”
The Act was signed into law by President Biden on March 11th.