Committee meets to discuss plans for 28th annual Lima Irish Day Parade

With spring around the corner, it is time to think about the luck of the Irish.
The Lima Irish Day Parade Committee is getting ready for the 28th annual parade on March 14th. The parade honors the generations of Irish families that are from the north side of the city. Over the past 27 years, things have changed during the parade but one thing has never changed; fun for people of all ages.
Darby Bourk, organizer of the event said, “It is just a great family fun event, and it is almost like the kick-off of spring.”
He continued, saying, “We have family floats, and businesses. Unfortunately, we don’t have many marching bands because they are in competition that weekend, but again it’s just a big family fun atmosphere and a lot of candy.”
The parade will start on Main Street at noon on March 14th. If you would like to take part in the parade, call Kim Finn at (419) 860-0072 or Darby Bourk at (419) 302-8089.