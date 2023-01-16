Community comes together for memorial breakfast to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We've missed the crowd. We've missed being in person with people so we can really enjoy the community and they can see what we're doing," said Robin Frazier, president of Sigma Mu Omega Chapter.
The event is a large fundraiser that goes to help students further their education.
"We use the funds to supply scholarships to students going to college, whether it's college or trade school," explained Frazier.
This year's theme was "Soaring to Greater Heights" and featured speaker Pastor Stephen Terry, Sr. reminded everyone about the journey it takes to get there.
"If you really want to soar to greater heights, then there has to be a development. Not just the destination, but there's preparation, development that needs to take place," stated Pastor Stephen L. Terry Sr., New Life Church of God in Fort Wayne.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith hopes the event pushes us to evaluate ourselves and see what we're doing to advance civil rights and social justice.
"I want the community not to just think of this as a day but to live out the values and the principles that king both lived and died for all 365 days of the year," commented Sharetta Smith, Lima mayor.
Those in attendance shared their thoughts on where we are as a society and how we can keep Dr. King's dream alive.
"Well, I feel like that we have better opportunities for everyone, you know, every race in society. However, I feel like up to today that we still have to come together as a whole and do the work that he had the dream for," said Janelda Cowan, who was attending the MLK Memorial Breakfast.
