An Allen County Committee has shared their plans to register voters in the city of Lima.
The Door To Door Voter Registration Campaign aims to register 10,000 voters in the city of Lima. Three dates are currently planned where volunteers will be out in the community helping residents register to vote.
"We are here to join the citizens here in the city of Lima to increase voter literacy," said Dr. Willie Heggins, Chairman of the Steering Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform. "And more definitively, get our residents here in the city of Lima registered to vote for the upcoming general election."
The first event will canvassing the 5th and 6th wards and will be held at MLK Park on August 30th from 2 PM - 8 PM.
Events are also planned for September 12th (for the 3rd & 4th wards) and September 26th (for the 1st, 2nd, and 7th wards). Locations for those dates will be announced at a later date.
Volunteers will be given a t-shirt and registration kit with full instructions for how to talk to people about registering to vote and applying for an absentee ballot.
"We will need over 50 some people to come out and do this... this is a special project," said Dr. Derry Glenn, Lima City Councilman. "We are trying to educate people about voting and how important voting is."
Dr. Heggins states that the effort is vital to making sure everyone's voice is heard in the upcoming election.
"The critical part of this is to get all of our registered voters getting their absentee ballots prior to October 6th," said Dr. Heggins. "The dates were strategic, it gives us almost 30 days before the actual date to work with the board of elections, to get those applications in."