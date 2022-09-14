LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Small Business Equity Award winner.
He has been cutting hair since he was a teenager and is now the owner of Divine Hair Salon on West Elm Street. Frank Fisher is more than just a hairstylist as he has garnered a devoted clientele. He is a friend, a confidant, and most of all a mentor to many he knows. He encourages individuals that are thinking of opening a business to make a plan and take action. Fisher takes the role of mentor as a privilege.
"The thing about it is that you touch so many people. You know it's an impact and I mean it's an honor to hold that title. Whether it's in a small community or a large setting. You know, so helping someone achieve a goal or position as an entrepreneur that's what I think we're commissioned to do," said Frank Fisher, Small Business Equity Award winner.
With the success of his business, Fisher has made it a point to provide for others. He donates items such as food, clothing, and school supplies to people in need. By doing this he sees it as a way to get people to network and learn what assistance is available to them.
"We donate, we have donations given to us and we pass them on. So, we're not just a hometown salon. We're in the neighborhood but at the same time, we service Lima and the surrounding areas. You know and then putting people in touch with one another. That's what we do as a family here at Divine Hair," explained Fisher.
Fisher and the other award winners will be recognized at the community enrichment dinner on Wednesday, September 21st at the Veterans Civic Center in downtown Lima.
