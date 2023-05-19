Community, friends, and family pay respect as Cpl. Clark Worline is laid to rest with full military honors

Dupont, OH (WLIO) - Corporal Clark Worline, who went missing in 1953 serving in the Korean War, was laid to rest today. Bethany Ulrick has that story.
On what would have been his 93rd birthday, people from all across Putnam County came to pay their respects to the fallen Army Corporal Worline. His remains were recovered in Operation Glory, an exchange of remains between combatant countries of the Korean War.
"The sacrifices that these young soldiers made is why we're able to do the things we can do in America today. They sacrificed so much, so it's an honor for us to bring them home. In the Army, we always say we never leave a fallen comrade and this whole event here is it proves that fact," said Justin Tumlinson, casualty operations NCOIC, State of Ohio.
It is believed that Worline was captured and taken to a POW camp in North Korea, where he eventually lost his life. The streets of Dupont leading to the cemetery were lined with flags, bidding one final goodbye to their fallen soldier before he was laid to rest. The community turnout for today's services and the honorable transfer of remains show how much compassion the people of this area have for those who serve.
"Putnam County is overly patriotic, and this week just solidified that and confirmed what we all knew about Putnam County and the patriotic mentality that we have," commented Bob Kroeger, veterans service officer at Putnam County Veterans Services.
Though no one alive today knew him personally, the chaplain spoke of what a brave man Clark Worline must have been, to risk his life to protect the country at just 20 years old. After all he must have been through, and so long missing in action, his surviving relatives are glad he's been given all the honor he deserves.
"The main thing going through my mind was the relief that he was finally home, to have him back finally, after seventy years is very incredible," commented Timothy A. Worline, second cousin to Cpl. Worline.