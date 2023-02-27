Community gathers to honor and say farewell to Shawnee Township Firefighter Matt Myers

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A Shawnee Township Firefighter was laid to rest today after losing a battle to an illness last week.
Dozens of fire departments and other first responders from across the area helped pay tribute to Matt Myers by having a processional from his funeral service in Shawnee Township to the Westminster Cemetery where he was buried. The Lima Fire Department and Apollo Career Center created an arch with their ladder trucks for the processional to drive under.
Myers started with the Shawnee Township Fire Department in 2000 and took on the position of fire prevention officer and fire investigator in 2018, where he worked with numerous kids and adults promoting fire safety and teaching CPR. He came down with an illness in December, which left him hospitalized until his passing on February 21st. He leaves behind a wife and two children. Myers was 48 years old.
There will be a chicken dinner fundraiser on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., to benefit the family of Matt Myers. The chicken dinners will be provided by Fat Kid BBQ and will be $12. A meal will include a quarter chicken, green beans, potato salad, a roll, dessert, and a drink. The location will be in Shawnee, in the parking lot by Chase Bank and the old Dave's Market.