Community helps Changing Seasons celebrate Christmas

It was a night of holiday cheer for the clients of Changing Seasons.
More than 100 clients and members of the community got in the spirit at the annual Christmas Party. Changing Seasons host the party to give people who may not have anywhere to go over Christmas a chance to celebrate a more traditional holiday. Thanks to businesses and community members like Old Barn Out Back, those who may be less fortunate can feel the love of the season.
“We have been bombarded by donations, every day, you can’t imagine,” says Maha Zehery community Outreach Liaison for Changing Seasons. “I have, which I call Friends of Changing Seasons, I have several people here, you can’t imagine the donations that they gave us and yes this is the time to think of the less fortunate.”
This is the fifth year that Trinity United Methodist Church has hosted the annual Christmas Party.