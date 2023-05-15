Dupont, OH (WLIO) - The remains of a Putnam County Korean War soldier will be finally coming home this week.
The transfer of Corporal Clark Worline's remains will be going through Putnam County Tuesday night. The processional will travel through Ottawa around 5 p.m. and Kalida at roughly 5:15 p.m. on the way to Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home on State Route 634, where the memorial service will take place at noon on Friday.
The Dupont native served in the Army in Korea and went missing in 1950. He died a prisoner of war. His remains were identified in 2022. The Putnam County Commissioners have ordered flags in the county be placed at half-staff in honor of Worline's return to his home county.
Press Release from State Rep. Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland):
Klopfenstein Encourages Participation in Military Homecoming
COLUMBUS—More than 70 years later, a soldier is coming home, announced State Rep. Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland). Corporal Clark E. Worline was reported missing in action on November 26, 1950, while serving in Korea. His remains were accounted for on September 9, 2022.
On his way to his final resting place, Worline’s remains will pass through Ottawa around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. He was a member of C Company, 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion, 8th U.S. Army.
“Please give Cpl. Worline the homecoming he deserves by lining U.S. 224 from Putnam County’s west county line to Ottoville,” Klopfenstein said. “I thank him for making the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. May we always remember and honor his service.”
Worline was born on May 19, 1930, to the late Clifford and Gwendolyn (Davis) Worline. Worline will be buried in Dupont, Ohio.