Community leaders are demanding reform from public officials

The protests in Lima helped spread awareness about the recent murder of George Floyd, and also many other injustices in the community. Now, different organizations are stepping up to help make a change.
Lima Councilman Derry Glenn is developing a steering committee to address these injustices and face them head-on with action. Floyd’s death hits close to home for Lima, as Christine Ricks and Tarkia Wilson were both slain by the Lima Police.
Glenn says, “We appreciate the young folks putting it together. Now, we need to educate them on what’s the next step to do, this is what we need to do. We brought attention to the problem, so now we’re going to fix the problem.”
The Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance President also spoke out on the hurt that these injustices have caused, and says the ministry will be at the forefront of this fight for substantial change.
Rev. Dennis Ward, the president of LABMA says, “This is a time for everybody to come together whether you’re black or white, again to invoke change because one of the worst things we can do now at this time is to remain silent.”
Both groups have been formed to not only further educate people on the systems that have failed the black community in Lima, but to also make reforms on those systems.
Glenn says that he encourages everyone who wants to make a change in the community to come out to their meeting on June 11th at Heir Force Community School at 5 pm. If you are interested in becoming a part of the Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance, you can contact Rev. Dennis M. Ward at 419-371-9509.