Community members organize local clean-ups in Lima

A local group of ladies got together to enjoy the outdoors and clean up a Lima neighborhood.
Paula Johnson has been organizing special clean-up events with her and her circle of friends. Since the snow has been melting, it’s been revealing trash littered all throughout the city.
The group was at the Shawnee Mobile Living park this afternoon filling trash bags with the scattered litter. They say it’s a great way to get some sun, get some extra steps in, and make their city a better place to live.
Johnson says, “If people don’t like the way they are living then they have to do something to help. Be part of the solution, not the problem”
Rae Neal, a friend of Johnson's and also the organizer of Lima's Earth Day celebration says, “Let’s plant pride, not litter. Take some pride in our community and clean up after ourselves and really try to just get that message and that action out there so that other people might do the same.”
The group wants to have a monthly clean-up in the city, and the next one is planned for next Sunday the 14th. They are also planning an earth day event that you can find details about on Facebook at Earth Day Awareness Lima.