Community Relief Fund for COVID-19 bringing in dollars

Organizers are amazed at the response they have gotten for the COVID-19 Community Response and Relief Fund.
With the generosity of the Greater Lima Area, they have raised nearly $80,000 along with in-kind donations worth even more. The group is comprised of multiple organizations and agencies with the United Way, City of Lima, Allen County EMA, and Allen County Public Health as the fiscal agents for the funds. The way it works is the money goes to agencies that work with those most in need of assistance. In-kind donations such as PPE’s, hand sanitizer, and other items are distributed to first responders and health care providers.
Derek Stemen, President and CEO of the United Way of Greater Lima says he is thankful for all the donations. “We’ve also got incredible in-kind donations. Matt Kriegel and the Kriegel family just donated 7,500 hazmat suits to go to impact a 10-county region. Our hospitals, first responders, and extended care facilities, iIt is just been a blessing to see everybody come together to make a difference.”
If you would like to make a difference, you can do so by going online at www.unitedwaylima.org, text ReliefLima to 41444, or mail your donation to Community Response & Relief Fund, United Way of Greater Lima, 616 S. Collett St., Lima Ohio 45805.