Community Relief Ministries' 4th Annual Ignite Lima Mission kicks off

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Volunteers empower the Church by becoming missionaries in their community through acts of love and service to those in need.
June 14th marks the start of the 4th annual Ignite Lima mission, organized by Community Relief Ministries. Volunteers of any age and skill level can participate in various projects, including landscaping, painting, electrical work, roofing, and carpentry. The event will continue until June 17, and participants can contribute as little or as much time as they would like. Ignite Lima still needs volunteers for the over 80 planned service projects. Volunteers will receive meals, t-shirts, and lodging if they are from out of town. This event is an excellent opportunity for everyone to give back to their community.
"The best way is actually just to go ahead and show up every morning at the Lima Baptist Temple. We're going to have breakfast; we're going to go through a short orientation for anybody new, and we're going to have the jobs available there that you can choose from and pick from, and we'll send you out from there. So, if you want to come out and serve at any point in the day if you just show up to Lima Baptist Temple in the back by the gym, there are signs and everything out there; we're going to get you plugged in somewhere," says Matthew Naylor, Director of Community Relief Ministries.
The address of the Lima Baptist Temple is 982 Brower Road. If you are interested in joining the cause but cannot volunteer this week, Community Relief Ministries has another Ignite event planned in Van Wert County from July 27th to 29th.
To view the entire Frequently Asked Questions about Ignite Lima, click on the PDF below: