Community welcomed into the Soldiers of Honor for campaign kickoff event

You may never have noticed the building at 117 S Union St. That doesn’t mean what’s going on inside isn’t important. It’s where New Look Fitness is located and more importantly home to the Soldiers of Honor.
Saturday the group hosted a Super Saturday Boxing event. It’s an invite to people of all ages to come to see what the "soldiers" are all about. It was founded by Aaron and Veronica Mclaurine. It may look like just boxing, but they all come for different reasons.
"The kids that come in here, I see their confidence boost," Jessie Dunbar said, a veteran member of the group and amateur boxer. "I see their energy level. I’ve seen them make friends while they here so it’s good for them to interact with other kids. Kids that are usually at home playing video games, they come down here, they start learning how to throw a proper jab, 1, 2. Learn some combinations. And then they also make friends and have fun."
The event was to invite any people who are curious about trying out becoming a Soldier of Honor and showing the community that, they are here.
"I’ve actually lost quite a few pounds boxing," said Jeremy Stemen, a Soldier of Honor. "I’ve actually got healthier and I’ve been more motivated to do it."
"I respect my friends and I respect Coach Aaron," said Isaiah Robertson, another member of the group. "And I put my heart and my soul into my work. And I like it here. I persuade kids to come here so they can overcome their fears."
More importantly, the Super Saturday Boxing event was to show potential sponsors the work they are doing. This was a kickoff to their capital campaign. The gym has raised $16,000 thus far hoping to reach $75,000 this year. The money will go towards creating a better environment. The building needs a face-lift on the exterior, the walls and floor need to have work done and new equipment will provide a better experience for the soldiers.
"It’ll also give the community a sense of value for something," Dunbar said. "That there’s more to do than just going to—sitting at home playing video games or going to the arcade or something like that."
If interested in getting involved or becoming a donor, you can contact the group on their Soldiers of Honor Facebook page or call 419-204-8859. Donations can also be mailed with attention to Soldiers of Honor at 117 S. Union St. Lima, OH 45801.