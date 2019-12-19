Competition Day at Apollo Career Center

Most students would like to take it easy on their last day before Christmas break but at Apollo Career Center it was time to ramp up some competition.
The Career Technical Student Organization put on a school-wide Competition Day on Thursday(12/19/19), which gave 750 students the chance to showcase some of the talents or skills they might have in one of 30 different areas. Whether it’s welding, hair design, or even excelling in a job interview, the students were tested in what they have learned so far at Apollo. While the day is a fun activity, it also can be a learning experience for organizers and competitors.
“Having that competition, being part of it, organizing, even little things like being nervous, are still good skills to have, overcoming some of those challenges that it takes to be ready for competition day,” says Tasha Sheipline, Principal of Apollo Career Center. “We wanted all students to have equal access that opportunity today, as well as, showcase what they do right alongside of their peers.”
If the students did well in the competitions, they can move on to regional, state, and national competitions, with a chance to win scholarships to continue their education beyond high school.