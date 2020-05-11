Confirmed COVID-19 at Cooper Farms plant in St. Henry

Several cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Cooper Farms Plant in St. Henry.
Mercer County Health District says that there are currently 34 confirmed cases at the plant, with another five cases still pending. That's out of a total of 700 workers at the facility.
Those with the health district say that Cooper Farms has been good about adapting their workspaces to maintain plenty of space between workers: "I went to the plant this morning, and I was there previously four or five weeks ago, and you can see a lot of things have changed," said Jason Menchhofer, administrator of the Mercer County Health District. "There are lot more shields put in place, where people can get six feet apart while they’re working on those lines, and a lot of other things that are being done, and they’re still working on new ideas."
The results from the pending tests should be in within the next day or so.