Congressman Bob Latta gives his thoughts on former President Trump's indictments

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Ohio Congressman is saying that the American people will be watching closely when it comes to the indictments against former President Donald Trump.
United States Congressman Bob Latta was in Putnam County today to connect with constituents. He also talked with Your Hometown Stations about the current situation that Trump faces as he has been indicted on charges related to the 2020 elections. Latta points to how he hopes lawyers have definitive arguments, and didn't just file the indictments because they felt they needed to. Latta says that all of America will be watching.
"How much is it political and how much is it legal? Because a couple of the statues being used haven't been used in anything like this before. One is an Espionage Act, and one came from after the Civil War. The question is, if President Biden had documents at his home stored, ok, wait a minute, what is being done in that case then? So this is really where the American public is really watching and saying is this fair?" questioned Bob Latta, R-OH Congressman.
Trump has been indicted three times so far, and he has denied the charges in all cases.