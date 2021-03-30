Congressman Bob Latta visits Putnam County Health Department

Congressman Bob Latta paid a visit to the Putnam County Health Department to see how they've been handling the pandemic so far.
Staff from the health department along with community partners and volunteers were there to talk about the planning that goes into managing the health of the county through a pandemic. This includes planning for vaccination clinics and their contact-tracing efforts.
Putnam County is just one of the health departments that Latta has visited recently, to see how working together has been helping communities out.
"When you see your smaller counties working and getting things done, it’s huge," said Latta. "What we see in Washington, that 30,000 foot level, when you get the legislation out and you’re working with the FDA and CDC and all the other agencies and departments, it’s really right here at ground level that has got to get it done."
"We have known for a very long time that our community agencies and our community partnerships are very much a strong thing in Putnam County," said Kim Rieman, Putnam County health commissioner. "When you have a community where you don’t have to ask, and people just rise to the occasion, it is very much a blessing to be from this county and to be able to work with this county."
As of today, around 29 percent of Putnam County's population has started to receive the COVID vaccine.