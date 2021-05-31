Congressman Jordan to release book on President Trump and Congress investigations

From state wrestling champion to state lawmaker, to congressman, to now author of an upcoming book.
Congressman Jim Jordan is releasing a new book called "Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp". This will be his second book, the first one he co-wrote with his wife on sports nutrition back in the 90s. His newest work will focus on investigations he conducted in Congress, President Trump’s 2016 victory, and his following four years in office. Jordan says the title of the book says it all.
“I always say when you get in this line of work you should do what you told the voters you are going to do,” says Jordan. “They gave you the chance to serve them, represent them their family, their business, their community in the Congress do what you said you would do. We talk about that, we talk a lot about President Trump because no one has done, no one did more than he says he was going to do in office than President Trump.”
Jordan says the book is expected to be released on November 21, 2021.