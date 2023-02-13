Congressman Jordan visits Kenton to help Hardin County Republicans open new headquarters

KENTON, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's Fourth District U.S. Congressman talks politics while helping a local county GOP open their new headquarters.
The Hardin County Republican Party invited Congressman Jim Jordan to help them open their new office in downtown Kenton. While there, Jordan talked about the current situation in Washington, D.C., since the Republican party took control of the U.S. House. Jordan is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and he says they have been having hearings involving immigration issues on the southern border and the impact it has had, including hearing from families that lost loved ones from the fentanyl coming across the border.
"We are going to the border next week, to talk to property owners, hospital administrators, to school administrators, on the cost of this unprecedented immigration of illegal migrants," says Jordan. "So, we will have immigration enforcement legislation will be the first stuff that we bring out of our committee."
And when it comes to the balloons and other unidentified objects that the U.S. military has shot down recently, Jordan wants to have more transparency from the administration.
"Just level with us, tell us what these things are," adds Jordan. "We knew the first one was a Chinese surveillance balloon. You waited a week to shoot it down, and three other things, objects that you have shot down. What are they? what are they doing? Why did you shoot them down? Just give us the facts."
Jordan also briefly touched on the debt ceiling debate and budget spending.