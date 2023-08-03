Congressman Latta pleased with 2024 National Defense Authorization Act

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A U.S. Congressman is pleased with a recent act that will take care of veterans.
Congressman Bob Latta says he's happy with the passage of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act that was recently approved by the U.S. House. Latta says we need to bolster our national defense as well as increase troop pay. This would lead to better equipment for those who are serving our country, while also ensuring that veterans and their families are taken care of after their service.
"People have to ask themselves, is the world safer or less safe than where we were a few years back? We look around the world, it's not that safe of a place out there. So we want to make sure that our warfighters have the equipment that they have to have to be able to do their mission. We want to make sure that no one could ever say that they have better equipment than we have, cause it is important that they have it. At the same time, we want to take care of our veterans, we want to take care of the families, not just our veterans, but also our military personnel to date
The National Defense Authorization Act also includes plans for service members who were discharged due to not getting a COVID-19 vaccine to return to duty.