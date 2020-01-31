Congressman Warren Davidson gets tour of Tri-Star

8th District Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson visited the new Tri Star Career Compact educational building to see the final product of the two year construction project.
Davidson got a first-class tour of the new Career technical education building. Nine schools in Auglaize and Mercer counties make up Tri Star’s Career Technical district. 11th and 12th grade students in these schools have the opportunity to spend half of their school day developing skills that would be helpful in their career later in life.
“I think one, it’s nice to see some closure to a project that was a big deal for the whole community," says Davidson. "And two, when you look at how important education is, right now, most every place I talk to in the private sector would grow faster if they had a better workforce.”
This building is filled with real-world equipment for whatever career field a student is in. From hospital rooms to computer labs, the students get hands on experience that a regular high school would not be able to offer. There's a purpose for everything in the building, even the structural beams were exposed throughout to show the students how a building is constructed.