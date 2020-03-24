Construction begins on Phase 3 of City of Lima Traffic Study

Work goes on even during this pandemic and construction of phase three has begun on the City of Lima’s Traffic study of 2008.
Crews from R.B. Jergens will be working block by block starting on West Wayne and Cole Streets, working east to Central Avenue. There will be selective sidewalk repair, curbs, drainage, and other improvements. The work is being completed with a pandemic protocol in mind to keep major projects on time.
City of Lima Engineer Kirk Niemeyer explains, “With the current conditions we’re on the contractors are working under their own protocol and we’re working on under our own protocol so as of now they are getting a good start here in late March. I mean they’ve got quite a bit of work to do. They should be able to get it done if things don’t change due to coronavirus.”
The completion date is set for late November. The project is 3.3 million dollars through state funding, gas tax dollars, and city stormwater and utilities funds. The project will include improvements to Wayne and High Street with Wayne becoming a two-way traffic pattern and High Street remaining one way.