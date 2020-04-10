Construction for Mercy Health-St. Rita's continuing

Progress is being made on the new graduate education facility being constructed by Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.
It’s being built at the corner of Market and Collett streets on the medical center campus. With the anticipated shortage of doctors in the future, Mercy Health hopes this new 15-million dollar educational facility will attract and retain doctors in our region. It will house a 250 seat auditorium, computer center, and library.
Ronda Lehman, President of Mercy Health-St. Rita’s had this to say, “We’re grateful there’s been parts of that have been able to progress during this unusual time and it’s all a big glimmer of hope to us of what’s to come and what our future is going to look like once we are back to normal.”
Completion is scheduled for late fall of this year.