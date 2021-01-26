Construction to begin in the spring on the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and Park in downtown Lima

A new downtown destination spot is one step closer to construction.
The Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and Park is in the final stages of its architectural and engineering plans. The Lima Rotary has raised 2.4-million dollars and is continuing to raise the final $400,000 to complete the project.
As word spread of the idea of the amphitheater and park, the initial vision has expanded. The stage area will now be able to accommodate performances from the Lima Symphony Orchestra, rock bands, and even theatrical events from Encore Theater.
They hope to start construction this spring with a grand opening celebration in November. The project did receive 1.25- million dollars from an allocation of the Ohio Capital Budget.