Controlled burns strengthen our local parks' natural prairies

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Burning our park's prairies might seem strange, but it's actually good for the native plant life.
Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District has been conducting controlled burns at their parks. Employees receive state certification to burn between fifty and eighty acres of grasslands every year. Over winter, the grasses become matted down by the snow and block light from reaching the plants underneath. Burning helps remove this grass, and recycle nutrients back into the soil. In nature, prairie fires are a natural part of the prairie's life cycle, and the practice of purposefully burning grassland goes all the way back to Native Americans.
"It looks pretty desolate now but after we burn, the grass comes back a lot more lush, the flowers not only come back more lush, but we get a lot of flowers that we haven't seen before that come up that have been just in the seed bank waiting for the chance to get up," explained Austin Roby, resources manager at Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District.
For safety, controlled burns are always done against the wind to slow them down, and water pumps are ready in case it spreads where it shouldn't.