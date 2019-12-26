Convicted school shooter wants Ohio Supreme Court to hear appeal

The prosecutor is opposing a convicted school shooter's request for the Ohio supreme court to hear an appeal in his case. Ely Serna was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for the 2017 shooting that critically wounded another teen in West Liberty- Salem High School. Serna was 17 at the time of the shooting. His lawyers argue in part that his age should have been taken into account in his sentencing. In a court filing made last week, prosecutors in Champaign County contend that an appeals court already rejected those arguments and that the Ohio Supreme Court doesn't need to get involved.
