Convoy man pleads not guilty to gun charges

A Convoy man charged with improperly handling a gun has entered his plea in Van Wert County.
Jesse Miller has pleaded not guilty to one charge each of improperly discharging a weapon into a home, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence. Court documents say between Aug. 28 and 29, Miller had a gun accessible to him in his vehicle and allegedly shot into the home of Matthew Davis.
Documents also allege Miller may have tampered with evidence to the suspected shooting on Sept. 1.
His bond is set at $100,000. His next pretrial is Nov. 18.